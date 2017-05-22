College Park stabbing: Bail review set in homicide being investigated as a hate crime

A bail review hearing is set for Monday afternoon for the University of Maryland student charged with killing a Bowie State student Saturday in College Park.

The incident, in which a black student visiting the campus was stabbed to death early Saturday, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The University of Maryland on Sunday said police are stepping up patrols.

"The safety of our campus community remains a top priority," University president Wallace D. Loh said.

He added: "We must all do more to nurture a climate — on campus and beyond —where we stand against hate, we fight against hate crimes, and we reaffirm the values that define us a university and as a democracy."

The chief of the university police said Sunday the suspect, a 22-year-old white University of Maryland student, is a member of a racist Facebook group. An FBI official said the federal agency will assist with the investigation.

The victim, identified by police Sunday as Richard Collins III, was due to graduate from Bowie State University this week. The Calvert County man had completed ROTC in college and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army on Thursday, according to school officials and a family spokesman. He was 23.

Police have charged Sean Christoper Urbanski of Severna Park with first-degree murder in the attack. He was being held without bail. His family did not respond Sunday to a request for comment, and online court records did not list an attorney.

A vigil is planned for Monday evening on the Bowie State campus.