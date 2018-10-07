Man killed in Woodlawn

A 26-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in Woodlawn, according to Baltimore County police.

Police later identified him as Andy Lymonne Jackson Connely of the first block of Lincoln Avenue in Catonsville.

Connely was fatally shot during a fight in front of a home in the 5900 block of Queen Anne Street just after 6 a.m., police said. After being shot, he ran from the scene, then collapsed in the driveway of a house in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled before police arrived.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

