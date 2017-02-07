Man sentenced to 80 years in 2015 Regal Inn killing in Rosedale

A man was sentenced to 80 years in prison Monday in the fatal 2015 shooting of another man at the Regal Inn in Rosedale.

Last year, Telly Dane Williams, 32, entered an Alford plea in Baltimore County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Lamont Burrell, 38. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors say Williams and two others entered a room at the motel on Pulaski Highway on Jan. 25, 2015, and tied up Burrell and another victim as part of a robbery. They say Williams then shot Burrell at close range in the forehead.

Williams' attorney, Marshall Henslee, declined to comment.

Two others were charged in Burrell's death.

C'Auntay Diaquon Parnell, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in May, according to court records. Nathaniel A. McKnight, 35, faces charges including first-degree murder and is scheduled to go to trial in April.

