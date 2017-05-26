Baltimore Co. police seek man wanted on attempted-murder warrant

Baltimore County police are asking for help locating a man who is wanted in connection with a May 20 shooting in Dundalk.

Michael Anthony Staudt, 26, is one of two people suspected in the incident, police said Friday. They said Staudt "is considered armed and dangerous."

On Wednesday morning, police went to serve a warrant on Staudt for attempted murder in connection with the shooting. They closed South North Point Road between Eastern and Carson avenues for more than six hours to look for him.

Police said they closed the road that day "as a precaution" because Staudt is known to carry weapons. Unable to find him, they left about 1:30 p.m.

The shooting for which Staudt is wanted was reported about 11:20 p.m. May 20. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jaydee Ave. Police said the suspects chased the victim and shot at his vehicle as he fled, but the victim was not injured.

Police did not release information about the other suspect.

The department asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7309.

