Baltimore County police investigate video that appears to show woman hitting children

Baltimore County Police said Thursday they are investigating a video circulated on social media Thursday that appears to show a woman striking two young children.

"The department is aware of the video, and is investigating the woman and the children," said police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.

The children have been transferred to the Department of Social Services, the department said. The investigation focuses on a household in the Essex/Middle River area, police said.

"Right now, there are no charges pending," she said Thursday. Litofsky did not have additional information.

The video, posted on YouTube and other social media platforms, appears to show a woman striking a child on a bed, then flipping the child over and continuing to strike the child on the backside. The woman then pulls another young child by the shirt collar, and strikes the child in the head multiple times.

Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, who represents Middle River, said she notified police Thursday morning after someone sent her the video in a Facebook message. She said the video had attracted so much attention that her daughter, who lives in Calvert County, also texted her about it, expressing concern for the children.

"It was very disturbing," Bevins said. She said she called Capt. Andre Davis, who commands the Essex Precinct, and sent him the video.

Within three hours, she said, police identified the woman, went to her home, and took the children into custody, Bevins said.

She did not know how many children were at the home. Bevins said police confirmed the video was recent.

"This was one day where I'm glad I had a Facebook page," she said.

The video was later taken down.

