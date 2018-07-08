Baltimore County police investigate two nonfatal shootings, make one arrest

Police are investigating two nonfatal shootings in Baltimore County.

Officers say a 42-year-old man was having car trouble when he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 7800 block of Peninsula Expressway before he stopped his car and pulled over, according to police. The suspects shot the victim in his lower body and stole some of his “personal belongings” and his car, which was found Sunday morning in Baltimore City, said Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

On Saturday at about 4:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot on Stony Barr Road near Guild Hall Court.

The victim walked in to a nearby hospital after he was shot in his upper body. Police say he told hospital personnel the location of the shooting. Police were then called to the scene.

Officers arrested and charged Brandon Alexander Brown, 33, of the 7800 block of Liberty Road, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a violent crime and firearm possession with a convicted felony charges. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

