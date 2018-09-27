Edgewood man charged in triple stabbing at Baltimore County bar

An Edgewood man has been charged with attempted murder and assault in a triple stabbing at a Kingsville bar shortly after midnight Monday morning, Baltimore County police said.

David Lee Sanders, 24, of the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive, was arrested early Thursday after fleeing the scene, police said. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The three victims, whose names have not been released, were hospitalized but were expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Officers responded about 12:17 a.m. Monday to the incident outside El’s Country Line Bar & Grill (formerly the Dew Drop Inn) in the 12000 block of Philadelphia Road.

No phone number was listed for Sanders’ home address, and no attorney was listed in online court records.

