One killed, two wounded in Owings Mills condo shooting

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in an Owings Mills condominium.

Baltimore County police said they found two men and a woman inside a condo on the first block of Continental Court at 10 a.m. Saturday. All three had gunshot wounds, police said.

Dominic Boyd, 39, was dead when police arrived, they said. Police said the woman was Boyd's estranged wife, Shakesha Boyd, 38, who lives in the condo. She is expected to survive her gunshot wounds, police said.

Police have not identified the second man, and said his condition was unknown.

Police said Dominic Boyd went to Shakesha Boyd's condo Saturday morning. Once he was inside, the shooting occurred.

Two handguns were found at the scene, police said. Detectives are investigating who is responsible for the shootings.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call (410) 307-2020.