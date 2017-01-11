Woman sexually assaulted on York Road in Towson, police say

A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on York Road in Towson last week, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.

The woman was walking south on York Road near Dumbarton Road on Jan. 5 at about 7:40 p.m. when a male suspect approached her from behind, police said.

He pulled her into an alley and groped her, said police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach. He then ran north on York Road. The victim asked a resident for help, and the resident called police.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez