A person was shot to death in Towson on Sunday night, Baltimore County police said.

The shooting happened around 9:58 p.m. in the 8100 block of Kirkwall Court, on a dead-end residential street near a commercial area.

A caller told police the victim was a man, but police had no details to confirm the person's identity. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

More information was not immediately available.

