Three men arrested after fight in Baltimore County on Saturday

Three men were arrested after a fight in Towson Saturday night, Baltimore County police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, three officers were on foot patrol in the 400 block of York Road saw a fight between several people, police said. A video posted to Facebook depicting the fight had over 33,000 shares.

Police said officers saw Mason Wilkinson, 21, hold a person down to the ground while Brandon Scott, 24, walked up and assaulted the person. Police said Grant Reeves, 20, attempted to pull Wilkinson away from the officers and refused to listen to them. Officers arrested all three men.

Wilkinson, of the 3300 block Ady Road in Street, is charged with second-degree assault, disorderly and failure to obey. Scott, of the 800 block S. Washington St. in Havre De Grace, is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Reeves, of the 4300 block Horner Lane in Belcamp, is charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey and display the government identification of another person.

None of the men had attorneys listed in online court records.

CAPTION Maryland's highest court reinstates police officers names to courts database. Maryland's highest court reinstates police officers names to courts database. CAPTION Arresting officers names and other law enforcement authorities involved in cases are no longer in the state’s searchable public court database. Arresting officers names and other law enforcement authorities involved in cases are no longer in the state’s searchable public court database.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5