Baltimore County man charged after toddler's self-inflicted shooting death

A 25-year-old Baltimore County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges after a toddler fatally shot himself with a gun the man had left unsecured, county police said.

Tyree Ryder Flint, who would have turned 3 next month, was found shot in the head early Tuesday morning inside a home in the 3100 block of Bero Road. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Baltimore County police said that homicide detectives launched an investigation and determined that Shaquiel Malquan Griffin, 25, was staying in a spare room at the home and concealed a loaded handgun inside.

Police say Tyree entered the bedroom while others in the home were asleep, found the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head. Griffin retrieved the gun and fled the location, police say.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Griffin faces other firearms charges.

Griffin, who does not have an attorney listed in court records, had open warrants in Baltimore County and Baltimore City and is being held without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center. Records show Griffin has a pending drug case in the city, and had robbery charges dropped last April. Gun charges against Griffin in Baltimore County last year were also dropped, reduced to a trespassing charge.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton