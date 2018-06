The Baltimore County Health and Human Services building on York Road in Anneslie was evacuated Thursday morning after a man made threatening statements, Baltimore County Police said.

Police were called at 9:03 a.m. to the building at 6401 York Road, just north of the city line, where a man was making threatening statements in the lobby.

Police were shutting down York Road between Windwood Road and Walker Avenue.

This story will be updated.

