Teen accused of killing mother's boyfriend in Dundalk released

A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his mother's boyfriend in Dundalk this past weekend was ordered to be released from the Baltimore County detention center on Monday.

At a bail review hearing in District Court in Towson, both a defense attorney for David Paul Thomas and a county prosecutor said the boyfriend, 35-year-old Richard William Zenobia, was the "aggressor" in a fight between the two on Saturday evening.

Judge Leo Ryan Jr. ordered Thomas to be released on his own recognizance, noting that he had no prior criminal record.

Police say they found Zenobia unconscious in the back yard of the home he shared with his girlfriend in the 3300 block of North Point Road. He was suffering from stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Bayview.

Investigators allege Thomas fatally stabbed Zenobia multiple times during a fight that followed an argument between Zenobia and his girlfriend, who is Thomas' mother.

Thomas is charged as an adult with one count of manslaughter. Police wrote in charging documents that the mother told them her boyfriend punched her son during the incident.

In court, Thomas' lawyer, Richard Karceski, said that the 16-year-old "came to the aid of his mother and then himself." He said that after Zenobia punched the teenager, he straddled him during the fight.

"Mr. Thomas was not the aggressor," Karceski said. "He defended himself."

The teen attends Aberdeen High School and works at a pizzeria, Karceski said, adding that he received the knife "as a post-Christmas gift."

Karceski said after the hearing that Thomas does not live at the Dundalk home but was with his mother that day.

Assistant State's Attorney Garret Glennon told the judge that "this is a very unique situation."

He said the state was requesting that Thomas remain on "no-bail status," but would agree to home-detention in which he would be monitored by GPS.

The judge ultimately did not order such monitoring, instead releasing Thomas on his own recognizance.

Both Glennon and Karceski told the judge they do not believe the teen poses a danger to the larger community.

Thomas, dressed in a yellow jumpsuit, appeared from the detention center via closed circuit television as his mother, grandmother and other family members watched in the courtroom.

Some of the family members hugged each other as the judge ordered Thomas to be released.

They did not comment to reporters while leaving court.

"It's a very sad case all around," Karceski said in an interview outside the courthouse. "It goes to show you when arguments spring forth and people get out of control, bad things can happen."

