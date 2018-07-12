16-year-old accused of ramming Baltimore County police car with stolen Jeep is ordered held without bail

A judge ordered on Wednesday that a 16-year-old be held in jail without bail after police said the teen drove a stolen Jeep over a police cruiser’s hood in an attempt to evade officers.

Jeremy P. Hager, 16, will remain in jail without an opportunity for bail, according to Scott D. Shellenberger, the Baltimore County state’s attorney.

Police arrested Hager on Monday and said he drove a red Jeep Liberty into a police cruiser. Police said there were five other passengers in the vehicle, but that officers were only able to arrest one, Derek D. Stroman, 19, who was released from jail on Wednesday on the condition that he be placed on private home detention.

Both teens are facing 10 charges including first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and assault of a law enforcement officer. They appeared in District Court for Baltimore County via video feed from the Baltimore County Detention Center, Shellenberger said.

Hager and Stroman do not have lawyers listed and the public defender’s office, which represents all defendants at bail hearings, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Baltimore County police had said they received a call around 5:30 Monday reporting a suspicious vehicle on the 8100 block of Shore Drive that officers determined was stolen.

Police blocked Shore Drive using one marked and one unmarked police vehicle. The driver of the jeep then accelerated and sped over the marked police car’s front bumper and hood, disabling the cruiser, police said. The Jeep continued forward and then stopped as six people inside the vehicle ran away, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old is being tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the charges.

