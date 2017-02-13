Milford Mill teacher charged with recording girls changing at school

A special education teacher at Milford Mill Academy has been charged with using his cell phone to record students changing at the school, Baltimore County police said Monday.

Christopher R. Clark, 46, of Hampstead, faces one voyeurism-related charge. He was charged by a criminal summons Friday.

Police said they began investigating after school employees discovered that Clark left his cell phone recording in a room that girls at the school use to change their clothes. A student found the cell phone and took it to a teacher. Police said they discovered at least one other incident in which Clark allegedly recorded a student changing at the school.

In a statement, county schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said that school administrators "took immediate and appropriate action" after learning of the incident.

"We continue to work with law enforcement and because this is an ongoing investigation and personnel matter we cannot provide any additional comment," he said.

The department's Crimes Against Children Unit is still investigating and police asked anyone information to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Clark did not have an attorney listed in court records.

This story will be updated.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez