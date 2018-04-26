Another Baltimore County teacher carjacked outside school, police say

A Baltimore County teacher was carjacked outside her school Thursday, police said — the second county teacher to be carjacked in the past two weeks.

Two male suspects are in custody following two carjackings and at least one street robbery, police said.

One of the victims was a teacher at Campfield Early Learning Center, who told police that she had been approached by three suspects Thursday. She said they wore face masks and threatened her with a knife while she was sitting in her car. The victim got out of her car, a Toyota Rav 4, and the suspects drove off.

Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said that police believe only two suspects were involved, despite what the teacher said. But he added that more interviewing will be needed to determine exactly what happened.

Vinson said the teacher did the right thing in getting out of the car when approached by the suspects. “Anytime you’re threatened with a weapon, cooperate,” he said.

Police said the same suspects also stole another car, a Honda Fit, at knifepoint in the area. That vehicle was recovered at the Old Court Road Metro Station, where the suspects were also arrested.

He said the suspects are believed to have been involved in at least one additional robbery.

The incident comes on the heels of several carjackings last week that happened at schools in the city and county — including the carjacking of a pregnant teacher at Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville. Four suspects have been arrested in those crimes, and Vinson said he had no reason to believe that the carjackings are related.

“We do not think that this is any type of ring or they have any type of connection to” earlier carjackings, Vinson said.

That didn't appease parent Jennifer Whitley, who stood outside the school Thursday afternoon. Her son attends preschool there. “I just feel like the kids aren’t as safe as they could be,” she said. She wants to see more of a police presence in the area.

But Whitley didn’t say she would alter her routine after the incident, saying “I’m pretty hyper aware as it is.” Given the rate of crime in the Baltimore area, she says she tries to remain alert of her surroundings.

“I don’t feel like it should be that way, but that’s the point that it’s gotten to — with me anyway.”

Police did not disclose the ages of the suspects. Vinson said police will use aerial surveillance and canine units to get more information.