St. Paul's teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

A St. Paul’s School for Girls teacher was arrested Friday and charged with the sexual assault of a student at the Pennington School, an independent school in New Jersey, according to police in Bucks County, Pa.

Alyssia Marie Reddy, 28, was arrested in Baltimore County and charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of a minor, Solebury Township police said in a news release.

Police said the assault took place last spring in a park in the small Pennsylvania township. They said Reddy was a teacher at the Pennington School at the time.

WMAR News, the ABC affiliate, tweeted out a copy of a letter sent to the St. Paul’s School for Girls community shortly after the school learned the teacher was arrested. In the letter, Penny Evins, head of school, said Reddy was in her first year at St. Paul’s. She was fired Friday, barred from campus and denied access to the school’s computer network. Evin said Reddy had the alleged encounter with a male high school student before she was hired by St. Paul’s. “This news is deeply disturbing to us,” Evin wrote in the letter, adding that the school does background checks of all new employees.

“Before today, we had no information suggesting any prior improper conduct by Mrs. Reddy,” the letter obtained by WMAR said.

The Solebury Township police said it had received a report in November of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a park along Route 32 in the spring of 2017.

The police said they determined that Reddy engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old student from the Pennington School.

Reddy is being detained in Baltimore awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, according to police.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie