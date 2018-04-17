Baltimore County police looking to ID people accused of stealing $100K worth of tools in shoplifting crew

Baltimore County police are looking to identify two suspects who they say are involved in an organized shoplifting crew that has stolen more than $100,000 worth of tools from home improvement stores.

Police said the two suspects were captured on surveillance footage taking tools from a Home Depot store in Baltimore County.

According to police, the people in the crew enter the stores, typically a Home Depot or Lowe’s, in groups of two to three. Police said they head straight for the tool corral area, take easy-to-carry tool kits and then walk together right out of the store.

Police have cleared 15 cases from Baltimore County, but there are at least 40 documented cases involving the crew spanning throughout Maryland and Delaware, police said. The suspects in the crew have stolen more than $100,000 worth of tools, police said, usually DeWalt or Milwaukee tool kits.

Detectives have identified and charged three members of the crew:

Eric Sebastian Cooke, 50, of the 500 block of S. Longwood St. in Baltimore

Danielle Victoria McCory, 29, of the 2600 block of Harlem Ave. in Baltimore

Spencer Whitridge Thomas, 47, of the 2700 block of Harlem Ave. in Baltimore

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the unidentified suspects, or has information about the crimes or additional suspects, contact police at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses, by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

