Baltimore County police identify suspect, officer in police shooting amid crash-laden pursuit

Baltimore County police on Monday identified a Columbia man they say crashed a stolen vehicle into three police cars and six other vehicles before driving at an officer who they say fired at the car in self-defense Friday night in Milford Mill.

Dejuan Lamar Owens, 23, was wounded by the resulting gunfire, police said. He was charged with 17 counts of first-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, police said Monday. He's being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to police. Owens is a resident of the 7000 block of Gentle Shade Road in Columbia, police said.

Police also identified the officer who fired his weapon as Officer Trussell, of the Woodlawn precinct, who has been with the department for 51/2 years. Police said he was involved in one previous shooting while on duty in 2015.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on April 21, when police on patrol in Milford Mill found the vehicle — a 2013 Honda reported stolen from Baltimore on April 15.

Police said Owens was driving the car with three female passengers — all of whom were either uninjured or treated and released from area hospitals, and told police they were unaware the vehicle had been stolen.

Police first tried to stop the car around Liberty and Milford Mill roads, and that two police cruisers attempted to block the vehicle. After officers left their cars, the Honda drove forward, striking one police cruiser, before reversing into the second cruiser — knocking one officer to the ground.

The suspect then drove east and police tried to stop the car again at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive, where the Honda struck "civilian vehicles." The Honda then drove toward an officer, who fired at the suspect "in fear for his life," police said.

The Honda then took off along Liberty Road, crossing the median and traveling in the wrong direction in westbound travel lanes. The car came to a stop at Liberty and Sussex roads, and the suspect ran off and was arrested nearby.

The 11 people injured in vehicles involved in the incident refused treatment Friday. The officer who was struck by the vehicle in the incident has been released from an area hospital.

Body-camera footage of the ordeal is not being released, as it is being withheld as evidence, police said.

Trussell was one of six officers involved in a high-profile shooting in February 2015.

Six officers shot and killed Jason C. Hendrix, of Corbin, Ky., who was wanted in the murder of his parents and younger sister at their home before fleeing.

Hendrix was carrying four .38-caliber handguns, a 9 mm handgun and a shotgun, according to police. Two of the weapons — the 9 mm and one of the .38-caliber guns — were loaded, police said. Hendrix was killed after leading state and county authorities on a chase that ended in Essex. Police say gunfire came from his vehicle and they fired back. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and one officer was wounded.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com