Police charge suspect in triple stabbing at Baltimore County motel

Baltimore County police have charged a 20-year-old suspect in connection with a triple stabbing at the El Rich Motel earlier this week.

On Thursday morning, police arrested Timothy Lee Nobles of the 3800 block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham. He was apprehended at a Royal Farms on 62nd Street in Rosedale, police said.

Nobles has been charged with three counts of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

Police also charged Nobles with armed robbery and theft of less than $1,000.

At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nobles approached a man outside the motel before they went into a motel room where another man was located, police said.

Nobles used a knife to cut one of the men after they started fighting, police said. The other man was injured while trying to restrain Nobles.

Nobles left the room and found another man sitting outside another room, police said. He then stabbed the man without provocation before fleeing the area.

A 26-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries to his upper body remains in serious condition, police said. The other two men were treated for minor injuries at area hospitals.

