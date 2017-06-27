Baltimore County police investigating triple stabbing

Baltimore County police are investigating a triple stabbing at the El Rich Motel in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway early Tuesday morning.

Three men were in a motel room around 2:30 a.m. when another man knocked on the door, police said. The suspect then pulled out a knife, began stabbing the other men and fled the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries to his upper body, but is expected to survive, police said. He is being treated at an area hospital and in stable condition. The two other men are also being treated at area hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the White Marsh Precinct, at 410-887-5000.

trichman@baltsun.com

@TaliRichman