Baltimore County police: 17-year-old boy charged in stabbing death of 15-year-old

Baltimore County police charged a 17-year-old boy Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a New Town High School freshman.

Police said Markel Justin Dates, of Pikesville, killed 15-year-old Moses Ayele Lorenso, of Randallstown, during a fight around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Twin Lakes Court and Church Lane in Milford Mill.

Lorenso and Dates had been involved in an ongoing dispute when they happened upon each other while walking, police said. Police did not describe what the feud was about.

The two fought, and police said Dates pulled out a knife and stabbed Lorenso, then fled. Lorenso was found by police lying in the street with a stab wound. He was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dates was charged as an adult and is being held without bail. He did not have a lawyer listed in online court records.

Lorenso was a 9th grade student at New Town, but police said Dates did not attend the school.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said crisis counselors have been offered to fellow students and staff.

School staff have reached out to Lorenso's family to express condolences, Dickerson said.