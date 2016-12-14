Baltimore County Police make arrest in Dundalk bus stop stabbing, release video of convenience store attack

Baltimore County police have charged a man with fatally stabbing an 18-year-old during a fight at an Eastern Avenue bus stop in September.

Police said Wayne Edward Zeigler Jr., 35, stabbed Gerrod Dominick Greenwood, of the 400 block of 52nd Street in Dundalk, and another man near a bus stop on September 1. Both men were taken to local hospitals where Greenwood died. The second man survived.

Police said the stabbing occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Dundalk.

Zeigler, of no fixed address has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

County police on Wednesday also released video related to a Dec. 6 stabbing of a Loch Hill convenience store employee.

Just before 4 p.m., police said the 39-year-old male employee was working behind the counter at the Quick Mart in the 6500 block of Loch Hill Road when the suspect went behind the counter and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

The employee fled out the front door, and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Violent Crimes Unit is trying to determine a motive but do not believe it was robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident may call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.