Man convicted in White Marsh Mall 'spy cam' case receives probation

A man who Baltimore County police said set up a “spy cam” and recorded people inside a bathroom at White Marsh Mall was sentenced to supervised probation, court records show.

Mussawwir M. Sterrett, 41, of Abingdon, was convicted of 10 counts of visual surveillance with prurient intent in May, and was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison, which was all suspended. He also received five years of supervised probation, court records show.

In January, police released footage of a man setting up a camera in the restroom on Dec. 23. Police said the camera was placed on a partition between two bathroom areas, pointing toward a toilet — and that it recorded both children and adults.

Sterrett was later arrested and charged in the case. His attorney was not available for comment Friday morning.

