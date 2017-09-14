Jurors acquit Baltimore County police officer accused of kicking, spitting on a suspect

After brief deliberations Thursday, jurors acquitted a Baltimore County police officer of second-degree assault.

Officer Christopher M. Spivey, 29, was accused of kicking and spitting on a suspect after a car chase on Jan. 25. Jurors found him not guilty of all four counts he faced.

Spivey took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, saying he feared the man might be armed, causing him to make a quick decision to run toward him and kick him to keep him from reaching for a possible gun or other weapon.

“I needed to deliver a physical strike. … I had no idea who this guy was,” or whether he was armed, he said.

Spivey denied spitting on the man.

The state had argued Spivey used excessive force, saying the suspect, 20-year-old Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, was getting on the ground to surrender. A Baltimore police helicopter assisting in the pursuit captured the incident on video.

Spivey was suspended with pay for nine months before the trial and still faces an internal investigation.

Farrar was convicted of theft and attempting to elude police in the incident. He received a three-year sentence last month.

