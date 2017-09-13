Baltimore County police officer accused of assaulting suspect defends actions at trial

A Baltimore County police officer testified at his trial Wednesday that he kicked a suspect for his and other officers' safety, and denied spitting on the man after he lay on the ground handcuffed.

Officer Christopher M. Spivey is charged with four counts of second-degree assault during the Jan. 25 arrest of 20-year-old Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, who had led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then tried to flee on foot.

Spivey, 29, has been with the department for about nine years and was previously assigned to the Woodlawn precinct. He was suspended with pay from the department after the incident. Farrar was convicted of theft and attempting to elude police in the incident. He received a three-year sentence last month.

On Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, Spivey described how he chased Farrar into a dark parking lot, and as he rounded a corner, fearing Farrar might be armed, the officer said he made a quick decision to run toward him and kick Farrar as a means to keep him from reaching for a possible gun or other weapon he might have had.

Farrar was “giving me a posture consistent with somebody who’s not ready to give up,” Spivey said, describing how Farrar was facing him. “I needed to deliver a physical strike… I had no idea who this guy was,” or whether he was armed, Spivey said.

But Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin said during opening statements on Tuesday said that the Spivey acted “without hesitation,” and charged at Farrar, who was getting onto the ground to surrender.

A Baltimore Police helicopter assisting in the pursuit captured the incident on video.

Coffin asked Spivey why he did not report the use of force. Coffin noted that the incident report from Farrar’s arrest did not mention the use of force or that Farrar had resisted arrest.

“You used force. That force needed to be documented,” Coffin said to Spivey on the stand.

Spivey said he reported it to his supervisor, but that he was not the officer responsible for writing the incident report.

Coffin also called an officer from the police department’s internal affairs division on Wednesday, who interviewed Farrar several days after he had been arrested. He said Farrar told him he had been struck, kicked and spit on.

Farrar, who testified on Tuesday, said that he was getting on the ground when the officer kicked him and later spit on him.

Defense attorney Brian Thompson asked Farrar whether he could have been mistaken, that Spivey could have accidentally spit while admonishing Farrar after the chase.

“I just felt something drop on my face,” Farrar said.

On the stand, Spivey denied spitting on Farrar. He said he might have gotten spit on him while he was speaking, or it could have been sweat after he had chased Farrar on foot.

The video from the Baltimore Police helicopter appears to show Farrar stop running and an officer running up to him and kicking him in the upper body. Later in the video, an officer identified as Spivey appears to bend over to Farrar.

“While placing the suspect under arrest, one officer appeared to kick the subject in the head area then kick the suspect two more times,” wrote a city police officer who rode in the helicopter that captured the arrest.

Officers Edward Nero and John Bilheimer testified on Tuesday that they were concerned about the video and felt compelled to report it to their supervisors. Nero was one of the six Baltimore police officers charged and acquitted in the 2015 arrest and death of Freddie Gray, though he still faces a departmental hearing in that case.

Another county police officer who helped arrest Farrar, Tyler Wise, was called by the defense, and said he did not see Spivey spit on Farrar.

The defense is expected to call several more witnesses Wednesday, including an expert in police use of force.

