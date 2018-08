An 18-year-old man was shot in Parkville early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police said.

County police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lavender Ave. They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma and is in serious condition.

Police said the unidentified suspect fled the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 410-307-2020.

