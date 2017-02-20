Baltimore County police investigating two shootings

Baltimore County police are investigating two shootings Sunday and early Monday morning.

On Sunday, a man took himself to MedStar Franklin Square Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and told police he had been shot along Route 40 by an unknown suspect. The 24-year-old victim was released after treatment. Police have been unable to confirm the exact location of the shooting.

Shortly after midnight, an 18-year-old man was found shot in the lower body in the Frankford area. The victim was found in the 6100 block of Regis Road and is expected to survive. Police said that incident was "isolated" and had no further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

