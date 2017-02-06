Three killed in multiple Baltimore County shootings over the weekend

Three people are dead in a violent weekend in Baltimore County that included a double and triple shooting.

The first fatal shooting occurred on Friday after 9 p.m., when Baltimore County officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court in Windsor Mill. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the floor inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was identified as Muhamad Birkdar, 24, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Rogers Cockrell Lane in Dundalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives do not have a suspect in the fatal shooting and continue to investigate.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, county police responded to a shooting in a condominium in the first block of Continental Court in Owings Mills. Officers arrived and found two men and a woman, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Dominic Boyd, 39. Police said the wounded woman was Boyd's estranged wife, Shakesha Boyd, 38, who lived in the block. Police have not yet identified the injured man but said both he and Shakesha Boyd were taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Homicide detectives believe that Dominic Boyd came to his estranged wife's condominium, where the shooting broke out among the three victims. Police recovered two handguns at the scene and continue to investigate who shot who, they said.

Shakesha Boyd, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, was expected to survive, police said. The condition of the unidentified victim remained unknown on Monday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Baltimore County officers were called to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Lansdowne, where they found two men with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

One the victims, Larry Lynch, Jr., 28, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Omar Hamilton, 17, who also lived in the block, was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate all three shootings and ask anyone with information to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

