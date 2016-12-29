$30,000 settlement reached in 2015 shooting of teen by off-duty Baltimore County officer

The mother of a teenage boy who was shot by an off-duty Baltimore County police officer working security at a Randallstown apartment building has reached a $30,000 settlement with the county and the rental company, according to legal documents.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, was playing in a vacant apartment in February 2015 when the officer shot him, according to police and the mother's lawsuit. The officer told investigators that his gun accidentally discharged.

The child's mother, Talannia Wilds, filed a lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court last year, alleging that both the apartment company and the Police Department failed to adequately train the officer, who is identified in the lawsuit as Officer Ellis Temple.

The lawsuit named Temple, Baltimore County, and Apartment Services LLC, which owned the apartment complex, as defendants.

The Sun recently obtained a copy of the settlement — which was reached in October — through a request under the state's Public Information Act. The county and the apartment company split the $30,000 settlement, each paying $15,000.

The settlement document says the defendants deny the allegations in the lawsuit. It also says the settlement is not an admission of liability.

At the time of the shooting, the Police Department said that Temple was a 12-year veteran of the agency and assigned to the Woodlawn precinct.

According to police and the lawsuit, Ellis and another off-duty county police officer were working security for the apartment complex when they were called to investigate a report of people inside a vacant unit.

Ellis saw someone come out onto the apartment balcony, according to police and the lawsuit. The officer later told police he was pointing his gun in the direction of the balcony when "his weapon discharged accidentally," the lawsuit states.

In the lawsuit, Wilds said her son was shot in the back and upper left shoulder. Additionally, bullet fragments entered his head. The boy was prescribed oxycodone and developed emotional problems from the shooting.

"It was an accident that was avoidable," said Randall J. Craig Jr., an attorney for Wilds. "It should not have happened."

Ami C. Dwyer, an attorney for the apartment company, declined to comment on the settlement.

County police officials declined to comment, as did County Attorney Mike Field, whose office represented Ellis.

Ellis could not be reached for comment.

The state's attorney's office filed no criminal charges in the shooting. In a March 2015 letter informing the Police Department that no charges would be filed, Deputy State's Attorney Robin S. Coffin wrote that evidence indicated that Temple "slipped in the mud and this resulted in the accidental firing of the handgun."

Coffin wrote that as soon as Temple fired his weapon, he called to his partner, "Accidental discharge."

Temple remains assigned to the Woodlawn precinct, according to the Police Department.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez