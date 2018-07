The Baltimore County Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday on the same block as Edmondson Heights Elementary School.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot near 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Langford Road, just south of where I-70 connects with Security Boulevard.

The victim suffered a wound to his upper body and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

