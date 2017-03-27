Baltimore County police charge four in shootings in Lansdowne, Randallstown

Baltimore County police announced charges Monday against four people in two separate non-fatal shootings in Lansdowne and Randallstown.

The Randallstown shooting happened Friday afternoon at the parking lot of the Liberty Court Shopping Center in the 8600 block of Liberty Road.

Derrick D. Young, 25, of Gwynn Oak, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery. Sherral Faye Marie Crump, 29, of Baltimore, faces the same charges, as well as a count of driving without a license, police said.

Police allege Young and Crump tried to rob a 34-year-old man. They said that when the victim did not comply, Young opened fire, shooting the man multiple times in the lower body. Then, the two allegedly fled in a car driven by Crump.

In the Lansdowne shooting, Willie E. Bulls III and Jamal A. Flowers, both 27-year-old Baltimore residents, face charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Police said officers were called to Lakebrook Circle and Charleston Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when a resident heard gunshots. Soon after, a 22-year-old man walked into Saint Agnes Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

He told police he was walking in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle when someone approached and shot him.

All four suspects were being held without bail at the county detention center. They did not have attorneys listed in online court records.

