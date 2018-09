Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Catonsville on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:52 p.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a report of a shooting. The department did not release any information about injuries.

Police said there does not appear to be a danger to the community at this time.

This article will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5