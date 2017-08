A 54-year-old man was shot overnight and Baltimore County police are investigating the circumstances.

Police said the man walked into the hospital after being shot in “an upper body extremity.”

Police are investigating where and when the shooting took place, as well as the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The man was released from the hospital after being treated, police said.

This story will be updated.

