A man was shot in Middle River on Wednesday evening, Baltimore County police said.

Police did not have the man’s condition. They said he was shot sometime in the evening in the first block of Akin Circle amid a dispute with a group of people.

The suspect ran away, police said. More details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

