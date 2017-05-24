Man fatally shot in Windsor Mill

A man was shot to death in Windsor Mill on Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said.

The man was found around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Road and Liberty place, police said. A passerby called 911 to report a man appeared to have been assaulted and was unconscious on the sidewalk.

Police discovered the victim had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been publicly identified.

Police are seeking more information and ask people to call 410-307-2020.

cwells@baltsun.com