Two shot in Lansdowne; suspect in custody, police say

Baltimore County police said they have a suspect in custody after two people were shot early Sunday morning in Lansdowne.

Errol Dean Davenport, 56, of Lansdowne, was charged with attempted first degree murder and other charges. He is being held without bail and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

Police said two men were changing a tire in the parking lot of a bar in the 3500 block of Annapolis Road around 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by Davenport. An argument ensued, then Davenport shot the men, according to police.

The victims, who are 31 and 35, were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

