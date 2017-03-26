R. House taste test: Our favorite dishes at each stall
Man injured after being shot in Lansdowne

Carrie Wells
A man was shot and injured in Lansdowne on Saturday night, Baltimore County police said.

The man took himself to a hospital after being shot in the lower body around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police said they believe the man was outside in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle when he was shot.

The victim is expected to survive. Police said they believe he may have been targeted, but are still investigating the circumstances.

No suspect has been identified. Police said anyone with information can call 410-307-2020.

