Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday.

Police said that Muhamad Birkdar of Dundalk was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the floor inside an apartment building in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court. Birkdar died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Baltimore County police ask that anyone with information call 410-307-2020.