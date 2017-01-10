Two men shot in Baltimore Co. Saturday, police say

Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore County Saturday, the police department said.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Hillendale Road in Parkville for a shooting. They 21-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the mid body in the parking lot. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, just before 10 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Lansdowne for a shooting but officers were unable to locate the victim.

Officers were later called to a local hospital where a 29-year-old man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the mid body. Police said the victim is expected survive his injuries.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

