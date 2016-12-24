Police: Baltimore County officer shoots man with knife

Baltimore County police are investigating after an officer shot a man with a knife at a home in Pikesville late Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just before 11 p.m. for a "disturbance call."

After officers knocked on the door, a man answered with a knife in his hand. After exchanging words, the man moved toward the officers in a "threatening manner," police said.

An officer, whose name has not been released by police, shot the suspect, striking him in the upper body, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where his condition is not known, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave, and the shooting will be reviewed by the State's Attorney's office once the investigation is completed, police said.