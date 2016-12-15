Teen breaks into man's car, man shoots him, Baltimore County police say

A Baltimore County man shot a teen trying to break into his car in Halethorpe, county police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a reported theft from a care at a home in the 100 block of Hazel Avenue. Police learned a 44-year-old man saw someone break into his vehicle, so he confronted the suspect with a rifle in hand. The suspect swung an object, described by police as a knife or screwdriver, at the car owner, who then shot the suspect once in "an upper extremity."

Police described the suspect as 17-year-old Timothy James Rivera in Carrollton Ridge, Baltimore. Rivera is charged as an adult with first-degree assault, theft, and related charges, police said. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Rivera ran off, but was caught, taken into custody and treated at an area hospital for his injuries, police said.