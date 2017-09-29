Probation before judgment for ex-president of MdTA police union

The former president of the union representing Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation this month after pleading guilty to theft.

Court records show Shane Schapiro, 37, was granted probation before judgment in the case, meaning he could eventually have the charge expunged. He pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court in May to one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34.

The felony charge carried a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. He was sentenced by Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr.

Prosecutors alleged Schapiro took money from the union between 2014 and 2016 for his own personal use.

Schapiro was originally charged with theft between $10,000 and $100,000, but the state revised the charge to theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

His attorney, Andrew I. Alperstein, previously said he did not believe the state could prove allegations above $10,000, but that Schapiro agreed to pay back $30,000.

“There was a lot of [disagreement] about what did or didn’t happen, and ultimately this was a compromise,” Alperstein said this week, adding that that Schapiro was “pleased” with the outcome of probation before judgment.

Alperstein said Schapiro agreed to “separate from the department” as part of his plea agreement, and has resigned.

Schapiro, who was a corporal in the police department, was hired in 1998. He was suspended without pay after being charged in the theft case.

His last day as an employee was July 27, said Lt. Kevin Ayd, a spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

