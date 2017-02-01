Teacher at Essex school charged with allegedly sexually abusing student

Baltimore County police charged a teacher Monday at a Catholic high school in Essex with allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Robert Anthony Bonner, 48, of Middle River, was charged with sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense and other charges. He turned himself into police on Tuesday and was released on a $25,000 bond.

Bonner is a teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and is accused of having inappropriate verbal and text message conversations with a student at the school in January, according to police. He also allegedly touched the student at least twice on school property, police said.

Bonner had no attorney listed in court records and could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

