Man charged in Parkville school bus disturbance

A 68-year-old man faces several charges after Baltimore County police say he banged on a school bus carrying Loch Raven middle-school students, and then clung to the moving vehicle.

The incident happened in the Parkville area around 3:15 p.m Thursday. Officers were called to Putty Hill and Hoerner avenues, where witnesses said the man tried to stop the bus, saying that someone on the bus threw a bottle that hit his vehicle. He banged on the doors and tried to get inside, police said.

The driver wouldn’t let the man on the bus because he feared for the safety of the students, so the man jumped onto the front of the vehicle and held onto it as it moved, police said. The driver tried to move slowly to the Parkville police precinct for help, but got stopped in traffic.

Police identified the man Saturday as Leverne Doran. Online court records show the Nottingham man is charged with counts including disorderly conduct and obstructing a school bus driver. He did not have an attorney listed.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez