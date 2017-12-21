Teen beaten with baseball bat in Rosedale

A teenage boy was hospitalized after he was beaten with a baseball bat in Rosedale Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

The 14-year-old boy and a relative were getting out of a car in the 4700 block of Stellabrooke Lane just after 1 p.m., when the boy was attacked.

A suspect struck the boy several times with the bat before running off, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was in serious condition Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call county police at 410-307-2020.

