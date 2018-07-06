Prosecutors drop rape charge against Rosedale man arrested at BWI

Prosecutors have dropped a rape charge against a 30-year-old Rosedale man who was arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in May.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Paul Kahungi Njoroge as he arrived at BWI from Toronto and charged him with one count of rape in the second degree, a felony, which has been dropped.

Scott Shellenberger, Baltimore County state's attorney, said Friday that after learning more about the relationship between Njoroge and the female complainant, prosecutors did not think they could satisfy their burden of proof.

“These two folks knew each other and we just felt like there was going to be an inability to prove force and lack of consent,” Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger also said that Njoroge’s lawyer forwarded pictures of Njoroge and the complainant that “revealed that they were closer to each other than we had been let on.”

Njoroge’s lawyer, Benjamin Herbst, said on Friday that he was grateful prosecutors had quickly come to a decision on the charge — which was dropped on June 8 — because his client “had a lot riding” on their decision.

Herbst said Njoroge’s reputation suffered as soon as the Sun reported on the charge in May. He said people began calling Njoroge’s parents and rumors swirled among the man’s acquaintances in Baltimore and Kenya, where Njoroge was born.

Shellenberger said his office had been in contact with the woman but declined to say whether she supported his decision to dismiss the charge against Njoroge.

Njoroge could not immediately be reached for comment

