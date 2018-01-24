Man, 25, stabbed to death in Rosedale, Baltimore County police say

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside his home in Rosedale on Wednesday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Michael Paul Connolly III, who lived in the 5600 block of Utrecht Road, was killed around 11:24 a.m., after an argument with another person in the block, police said. Police did not identify the suspect, and did not say whether he or she has been arrested.

Officers were called to the scene, and Connolly was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No phone number was listed for Connolly.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. No further details were released Wednesday.

