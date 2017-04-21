HBO movie on Henrietta Lacks puts spotlight on Johns Hopkins
News Maryland Crime

Baltimore Co. police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

Luke Broadwater
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police are searching for a man they say robbed a pharmacy in Reisterstown.

The robbery took place around noon March 25 at the Nature Care Pharmacy on Main Street. Police say the man walked behind the county, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded various drugs. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man with longer graying hair, pulled back into a ponytail. Police have released surveillance photos of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°