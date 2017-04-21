Baltimore Co. police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

Baltimore County police are searching for a man they say robbed a pharmacy in Reisterstown.

The robbery took place around noon March 25 at the Nature Care Pharmacy on Main Street. Police say the man walked behind the county, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded various drugs. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man with longer graying hair, pulled back into a ponytail. Police have released surveillance photos of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.